CM Punk Shares Heartfelt Message Following WrestleMania

Following his highly emotional and hard-fought main event appearance at WrestleMania 41, CM Punk took to Instagram with a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey to the top.

In his post, Punk expressed deep gratitude for those who supported him through ups and downs, acknowledging that his path has been anything but straight.

“I didn’t get here alone,” Punk wrote. “I’ve been lifted up and comforted in bad times by people, family, who have always believed in me.” He went on to describe his career as filled with both mistakes and growth, lessons learned, and moments of humility.

Punk emphasized the value of perseverance and the belief that you ultimately receive what you give:

“Maybe not instantly. Maybe not tomorrow. But never say never.” His message, filled with sincerity and appreciation, concluded with what many fans interpreted as a possible farewell: “If it was the last one, it may very well have been the best one.”

The statement arrives just days after Punk headlined WrestleMania for the first time—an accomplishment long considered unfinished business in his storied career.