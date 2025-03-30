The Rock Refutes Claim He Sabotaged CM Punk’s WrestleMania Dream

CM Punk will finally headline a WrestleMania this April, but many fans believe Punk should have received the honor years ago. In 2013, fans hoped that Punk would headline WrestleMania 29, but that instead went to John Cena and the Rock who had a rematch of their ‘once in a lifetime’ bout from the previous year.

Recently, a video was shared that The Rock hates Punk and won’t let him headline WrestleMania under any circumstance. This video caught the attention of the Final Boss, who refuted the idea that he has an issuye with the Best in the World.

“First of all, Punk and I have become good buddies over the years. We’re solid. Secondly, whatever match making scenario is best for true long term (not short term) business success- that will be our Mania main event. Lastly, you’re clown.”

Despite the claim that The Rock hates Punk, evidence points to the contrary. Shortly after Punk walked out of WWE, The Rock called the Best in the World following an episode of Raw. This demonstrated that the pair were at least on speaking terms and Punk was okay with the man who supposedly hated him, having his phone number.

Whatever issues Punk and Rock may or may not have had, they won’t keep the Best in the World from headlining WrestleMania 41: Saturday. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Punk as he prepares to do battle with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19.