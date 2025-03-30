CM Punk and The Rock
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

The Rock Refutes Claim He Sabotaged CM Punk’s WrestleMania Dream

by Thomas Lowson

CM Punk will finally headline a WrestleMania this April, but many fans believe Punk should have received the honor years ago. In 2013, fans hoped that Punk would headline WrestleMania 29, but that instead went to John Cena and the Rock who had a rematch of their ‘once in a lifetime’ bout from the previous year.

Recently, a video was shared that The Rock hates Punk and won’t let him headline WrestleMania under any circumstance. This video caught the attention of the Final Boss, who refuted the idea that he has an issuye with the Best in the World.

“First of all, Punk and I have become good buddies over the years. We’re solid. Secondly, whatever match making scenario is best for true long term (not short term) business success- that will be our Mania main event. Lastly, you’re clown.”

Despite the claim that The Rock hates Punk, evidence points to the contrary. Shortly after Punk walked out of WWE, The Rock called the Best in the World following an episode of Raw. This demonstrated that the pair were at least on speaking terms and Punk was okay with the man who supposedly hated him, having his phone number.

Whatever issues Punk and Rock may or may not have had, they won’t keep the Best in the World from headlining WrestleMania 41: Saturday. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Punk as he prepares to do battle with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19.

CM Punk Wishes WWE Return Came a Decade Earlier
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 News
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News