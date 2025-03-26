CM Punk Wishes WWE Return Came a Decade Earlier

CM Punk shocked the world at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 when he made his return in the closing moments of the show. Speaking on Stephanie’s Places, Punk discussed his return and the conversations he shared with WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

“Thanksgiving, on a Zoom… having a conversation we should have had ten years ago… Everything came together so fast.”

Given the season, Punk encouraged Levesque to spend time with his family, including his three daughters. Ever the working man, Levesque was eager to get the deal done as soon as possible, telling Punk “we gotta do this.”

Punk’s return to WWE came mere months after his exit from AEW, marking the closing of an infamous, controversial chapter of his life. Despite his star power and years of WWE fans chanting his name, CM Punk feared fans wouldn’t care about his return.

“I was still unsure of a lot of stuff. There is definitely that part of a performer’s brain, ‘Are they going to remember me? Are they going to care?'”

Levesque and Punk are more similar than either man wants to admit, according to Punk, with both being dedicated to their craft. Sure enough, the two men came together to make one of wrestling’s biggest returns, proving to never say never in WWE.

H/T – Fightful