CM Punk Set for Vampire Horror Film ‘Night Patrol’ & SyFy’s ‘Revival’ Series

CM Punk has revealed he’s expanding his acting portfolio with two major upcoming projects – a vampire horror film and a new television series. In a post-WrestleMania 41 interview with Deadline, Punk confirmed his involvement in “Night Patrol,” a horror film he describes as featuring “night patrol, LAPD, Bloods, Crips, vampires.”

“It’s a total throwback, old-school fun horror movie. I can’t wait for my fans to see it; as much as I love it, I know they will too.”

Punk was coy about whether he’ll be playing a vampire in the film, though Deadline confirmed through sources that Punk will indeed be sporting fangs and an aversion to garlic in the production. The film is written and directed by Ryan Prows, known for his work on the anthology horror film “V/H/S/85” and the crime thriller “Lowlife.”

In addition to “Night Patrol,” Punk also revealed his involvement in “Revival,” an upcoming television series set to air on Syfy. While details about the show remain scarce, its placement on Syfy suggests the series may feature elements of science fiction or the supernatural, both staples of the network.

The WWE star also expressed hope for a third season of Starz’s wrestling drama “Heels,” where he portrayed journeyman wrestler Ricky Rabies. Punk shared that efforts are underway to bring the show to Netflix for another season, stating, “We’re trying to petition Netflix to do a third season of ‘Heels.'”

These projects mark a continuation of Punk’s parallel careers in both wrestling and acting. When discussing how he balances these pursuits, Punk explained that his current WWE contract allows for more flexibility than in the past.

“It’s a lot easier now. It was harder back in the day because wrestling was the lion’s share of what I did, and I wasn’t allowed to do other stuff. I have pre-existing relationships and projects I work on that are grandfathered into my contract.”

Punk typically appears on “Monday Night Raw” live on Netflix, but his flexible deal with WWE allows him to “dip out for two weeks to shoot an independent film” when necessary. Whether in the ring or on screen, CM Punk remains highly accessible to his fans across multiple entertainment platforms.