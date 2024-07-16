Cody Rhodes Drunk-Texted The Undertaker After WrestleMania Win

Cody Rhodes made sure to thank The Undertaker after his victory at WrestleMania 40, but had some liquid courage in his belly before reaching out to the Phenom.

At WrestleMania 40: Sunday, Rhodes’ story was at long last finished as he defeated Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The win marked the end of a two-year quest that started when Rhodes returned to WWE in April 2022, as well as the end of Reigns’ 1,316-day run on top.

Texting The Undertaker

Rhodes’ win saw the American Nightmare be helped by various Superstars to even the odds with the Bloodline, including John Cena, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker. On the Insight podcast, Rhodes recalled what he did that fateful April night after WrestleMania went off the air.

“I didn’t sleep. I went right to the Today Show. I lay in a bunk and I texted a bunch of people including The Undertaker… I left him, what I would call, a rambling, ‘perhaps’ intoxicated little rant, just thanking him for being there. It’s the frickin’ sheriff. [He responded] Immediately after, he was [Grateful.]”

The Next Chapter

For two years, Rhodes had been focused on one story so there was plenty of speculation among fans as to what would be next for him after he won the gold. On the podcast, Rhodes admitted to being uncertain about his future as WWE Champion.

I worried that there would be a sense of completion, this sense of fullness. I was genuinely concerned like ‘Well, [the] story’s over.’ But as soon as it was done, I literally felt ten feet tall, I felt bulletproof. I felt younger, I felt faster. I didn’t feel grizzled at all. To the point where I thought ‘Oh this is going to be a lot of fun.'”

Rhodes’ fun has taken him across the world as he’s had title defenses in France, Saudi Arabia, and Scotland. His next title defense will come at WWE SummerSlam on August 3, when he defends against the ‘Tribal Chief’ Solo Sikoa.

