Cody Rhodes Advocates For Mexico PLE At Monterrey WWE Live Event

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is eager to see a Premium Live Event in Mexico after competing at an untelevised show in Monterrey.

In the show’s main event, Rhodes retained his championship against Santos Escobar. After the match, the American Nightmare said if anywhere deserves a PLE, it’s Mexico. Rhodes then encouraged the fans to make as much noise as they can, noting how raucous crowd reactions have been seen in England, France, and Scotland, all of which have hosted Premium Live Events.

WWE and Mexico

Rhodes isn’t the only WWE Superstar who hopes to see the company host a PLE in Mexico. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has previously advocated for a major event to be hosted in the country that is synonymous with Lucha Libre wrestling.

Rey Mysterio Hoping for Mexico PLE In The Historic Estadio Azteca Stadium

While WWE has yet to host a PLE in Mexico, several TV events have been hosted in the country. WWE’s most recent televised event in Mexico took place in May 2011 and saw close to 20,000 fans fill the El Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City.

- Advertisement -

It remains to be seen whether WWE will host a PLE in Mexico, though it certainly seems more likely now than ever before. With WWE being more open to hosting major events outside the United States, it may be just a matter of time before Mexico is the home of an official PLE.