Jey Uso is ready to turn up the intensity as he heads toward his World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania. While speaking on Cheap Heat, Uso teased a shift back to his more ruthless side, especially as he prepares to face Gunther.

“Man, don’t take me back to where I used to just beat the hell out of people… but I think dealing with Gunther, I need to dip back.”

Uso explained that he’s stepping away from the bright colors and fresh gear he’s been known for, opting instead for a more stripped-down, no-nonsense look.

“Let me take all these bright ass colors off… go back to the red and black, the black pants, white joggers, and just run through, bro.”

This could signal a return to the persona that made him feared during his time as Roman Reigns’ “Right Hand Man.”

When asked what this new mode should be called, Uso had a fitting response:

“Crash out Jey.”

Uso knows that this could be a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and he’s leaving nothing to chance.

“I’m trying to be the best version of myself for this one time in my life… because this might be the last time.”

With WrestleMania looming, it sounds like Gunther may be facing the most dangerous version of Jey Uso yet. He sounds hyped, but Gunther is also supremely confident headed into their upcoming clash: