Dave Bautista Honored as Deputy Sheriff in Tampa, Florida

Dave Bautista, best known to WWE fans as Batista, was officially named an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on April 19, 2025.

“Honorary Deputy Sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida… I didn’t see that one coming either.”

The ceremony, attended by Sheriff Chad Chronister and WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, recognized Bautista’s positive impact on the Tampa area, a city he has called home for over 20 years.

Bautista expressed gratitude for the unexpected honor, sharing that Tampa has always held a special place in his heart. He thanked both Chronister and O’Neil for their continued support and community work.

The former WWE Champion, who has also gained acclaim in Hollywood, continues to show strong ties to the region and remains actively involved in local initiatives.