Details on Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler’s Backstage Altercation

A backstage confrontation between Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler occurred several months ago, prior to Cargill’s television hiatus in late 2024, according to multiple sources confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The tension reportedly developed after Cargill’s behavior alienated some members of the RAW women’s division, prompting Baszler to confront her. WWE management stepped in before the situation could escalate.

This conflict coincided with the period when Baszler and Zoey Stark were competing against Cargill and Bianca Belair in tag team matches. While the specific cause remains undisclosed, reports suggest the friction stemmed from both in-ring interactions and personal dynamics.

One WWE talent also claimed that tensions on the SmackDown roster were purportedly even more severe than those on RAW, though no specifics were provided.