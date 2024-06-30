AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Rumors: Everything you need to know

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is set to take place tonight, but what are the rumors heading into the big show?

Always take these rumors with a grain of salt, because although some of these sensationalized headlines can seem more exciting than the usual news cycle, they are just that right now…rumors.

Here are the rumors that are doing the rounds this week ahead of the PPV event and everything you need to know to keep up with the latest updates.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Rumors

One of the biggest stories right now surrounds former WWE Superstar Dijak, as he appears to be teasing a debut with All Elite tonight.

Dijak took to social media to cut a promo walking out of his house, claiming that it was time for a “Dijak Hijack”

“Today is such a beautiful day, it’s early in the morning right now, why don’t we go for a nice little drive, huh? Maybe a four-and-half hour drive? Maybe that’s exactly what today calls for.”

Long Island fits the bill for a four and a half hour drive for Dijak which is where Forbidden Door takes place, so there’s a very good chance that he appears tonight.

AEW Surprise Debuts?

There are also two names that are potentially All Elite bound tonight, with those being WWE Superstars Ricochet and Natalya.

Whilst there is no concrete evidence of either appearing on the show, it’s worth noting as either would be a big get for Tony Khan and co.

We’ll be adding more stories to this page ahead of the show taking place tonight.

