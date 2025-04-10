DJ Valentino Khan To Perform At WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 just got even bigger as a huge musical performance has been confirmed for the Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas. Valentino Khan will perform at the Premium Live Event, set to take place on April 19, and April 20, inside Allegiant Stadium. Khan shared the news on X in a video with United States Champion LA Knight.

I’m back DJing @WWE Wrestlemania in Vegas! Thankfully the real @RealLAKnight will be there with me.



See you April 19th + 20th at Allegiant Stadium! pic.twitter.com/vMKYwQhsZH — VALENTINO KHAN (@ValentinoKhan) April 9, 2025

Khan will be appearing at both nights of WrestleMania, though this isn’t all in store for the music artist. In a follow-up, Khan shared where fans can expect him throughout WrestleMania week.

WrestleMania 41 won’t be Khan’s first foray into the world of professional wrestling. At WWE SummerSlam 2021, Khan became the first DJ to perform and would deliver a set at WrestleMania 38 the following year. The DJ/musician/producer is a clear wrestling fan and is ready to make his mark in WWE once again as part of WrestleMania 41.

As for LA Knight, he too will have a major role at WrestleMania 41, where he will defend his WWE United States Championship against Jacob Fatu. The show will mark Knight’s first title defense at the show of shows, and Fatu’s first match at a WrestleMania.