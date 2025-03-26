Dominik Mysterio: Chicken Tender Spokesman

Dominik Mysterio: self-proclaimed greatest-Mysterio-to-ever-wrestle and now, chicken tender pitch-man.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has teamed up with Wingstop to promote their latest offering: crispier chicken tenders. Sharing the collaboration on Instagram, Mysterio expressed his enthusiasm with the caption, “NOTHING hits like the new crispier chicken tenders from @wingstop #ad.”

This partnership isn’t Mysterio’s first with Wingstop; in August 2021, he collaborated with the brand to highlight their chicken thighs.

Mysterio’s fondness for chicken tenders is a recurring theme in his public persona. He has sported a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Chicken Tender Slut.” During a WWE segment, he emphasized his preference for ranch dressing, scoffing at the idea of “dry dogging” his tendies.