Dominik Mysterio On How Netflix Move Will Affect WWE Programming

Dominik Mysterio is excited to see what boundaries they can push with the move to Netflix.

WWE Raw is set to leave traditional cable TV and move to Netflix in a monumental deal at the start of next year. There is a lot of chatter about how this will change the landscape of professional wrestling.

The Judgement Day star was the most recent guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. He discussed things such as his storyline with Rhea Ripley, working with Eddie Guerrero and more.

When the topic of the Netflix deal came up, Paul explained how wrestlers will be able to take advantage of the global reach to expand their personal brand. Dirty Dom mentioned that he hasn’t thought about the move in that manner and his focus is on putting out the best performance he can:

“To me I just want to wrestle. I just want to go out there and put on the best performances as possible. But on the business side of it, which I feel like a lot of, it’s newer for us wrestlers to like kind of do it that way. Cause like I said, I feel like we just kind of want to go out there and wrestle and perform and give the best to the fans. So this is, bringing it to Netflix, it’s gonna, a whole new set of eyes, different crowd, you can get new people involved. It’s going to be…I want to see what boundaries we can push with it for sure.”

Out of Nowhere

WWE has slowly moved towards more edgier programming in the past couple of years. Angles such as Dominik’s storyline with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have been testing out the limits of what’s allowed on cable TV.

When asked how he thinks the programming will adapt to streaming which will have even fewer restrictions, Mysterio mentioned that fans would expect them to go all out with explicit content. The former champion, however, explained that you have to restrict the amount of mature content in order to make it meaningful:

“I think people are going to expect us to go in there and just…first episode of Raw on Netflix I think people are gonna expect you know freaking blood and tables everywhere, titties. Like Edge and Lita where they had the live sex show. I’m sure people are going to expect things like that but I feel like in order for stuff like that to be special and meaningful you can’t have it all the time. It’s gotta come like an RKO out of nowhere. It’s like you don’t expect it and then it’s like, boom – titty!”

Dominik Mysterio is currently scheduled to team with Liv Morgan to take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a mixed tag match at the Bash In Berlin PPV on August 31.