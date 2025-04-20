Dominik Mysterio Wins Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 Night Two, securing his first main roster singles title in a chaotic fatal four-way match against Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta.

Love/hate…and whatever it takes. Congrats to the NEW Intercontinental Champion @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/hxtmNpPW0L — Triple H (@TripleH) April 21, 2025

The bout marked the first title change of the night and followed Drew McIntyre’s win over Damian Priest, and IYO SKY retaining the Women’s World Championship in the opening match.

Heading into the match, all eyes were on the dynamics between Mysterio and Balor, with ongoing signs of tension within The Judgment Day. While the two initially appeared to cooperate, that unity crumbled when Mysterio attempted a 619 on Balor.

Fan support leaned heavily in Mysterio’s favor throughout the match. A key turning point came when Carlito interfered, breaking up a potential pin from Penta on Mysterio. The action escalated further with Breakker delivering a high-flying spear to Carlito across the announce tables.

Back in the ring, Breakker took out Penta with a spear but was then hit with a 619 from Mysterio. As Mysterio set up for a frog splash, Balor intervened, landing the Coup De Grace on Breakker. Mysterio immediately countered with a splash of his own on Balor, securing the pin and the title.

Mysterio’s win received a huge ovation from the crowd. Previously, he held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside his father, Rey Mysterio, and had a reign as NXT North American Champion. Breakker’s second reign with the Intercontinental Title ends after reclaiming it from Jey Uso in October.