Dr. Colker Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Janel Grant’s Attorney in McMahon Case

Dr. Carlon M. Colker and Peak Wellness Inc. have filed a defamation lawsuit against attorney Ann Callis and the Holland Law Firm, according to information obtained by PWInsider. The suit, filed May 2nd in Connecticut federal court, stems from allegations made in connection with Janel Grant’s lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

The 41-page complaint alleges Callis made false statements linking Colker to unethical medical practices in press releases and a YouTube conference. Colker’s team claims Callis ignored medical records contradicting her claims, which she allegedly shared with media outlets, causing reputational damage.

According to the lawsuit, Grant was seen approximately 60 times and “actively participated in her treatment decisions” with full explanations provided. The filing explicitly denies Grant was ever forced to undergo intravenous infusions, administered unknown substances, given unlabeled drugs, or personally injected by Dr. Colker. It states Grant ended treatment in April 2022 without expressing any concerns.

The lawsuit includes shipping manifests showing medical records were delivered to Grant’s legal team despite public claims they were withheld. Colker seeks compensatory and punitive damages, claiming Callis acted maliciously by spreading falsehoods. Holland Law is accused of failing to properly supervise Callis.

For more information, visit PWInsider.