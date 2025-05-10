Drew McIntyre Potentially Hurt At WWE Backlash

Drew McIntyre is reportedly being checked out by WWE medical personnel following a dangerous spot during his match at the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event on Saturday night, according to PWInsider.com. The incident occurred during the WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way match.

The contest, held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, saw champion Jacob Fatu defend against McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest. During a high-impact moment, McIntyre and Priest reportedly went off a barricade through two sets of tables.

It was during this “South of Heaven” maneuver with Priest that McIntyre’s head appeared to miss the table, instead hitting the floor hard. PWInsider.com reports they were told McIntyre is currently “being evaluated” by the WWE medical team.

The chaotic match also featured interference from Solo Sikoa and the debuting Jeff Cobb, ultimately leading to Jacob Fatu retaining his United States Championship with a moonsault.