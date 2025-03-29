Drew McIntyre Got ‘Real Glass’ in His Eye in SmackDown Attack

On the March 28, edition of WWE SmackDown, Damian Priest attacked Drew McIntyre in the parking lot. The assault culminated with Priest hitting South of Heaven on McIntyre, sending him through a car window, much to the delight of CM Punk who appeared shortly after.

Taking to X after the attack, McIntyre proved that his issues with Punk aren’t over despite their feud wrapping up in 2024. On the platform, McIntyre made reference to getting “real glass” in his eye thanks to Priest’s assault in the parking area.

That was real glass…



It got in my eye. — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 28, 2025

McIntyre’s comments allude to the comment about real glass made by Jack Perry at All In: London 2023. This comment, which itself referenced Punk being opposed to the use of real glass on AEW Collision, resulted in Punk and Perry fighting backstage in front of Tony Khan. The AEW President would suspend both men and Punk would be fired from AEW in September 2023.

Punk and McIntyre have moved on to other programs but there’s clear bad blood between the still. Whether either man ‘cries a river’ or not over McIntyre’s comment, it may be just a matter of time before these two are back in the same ring.