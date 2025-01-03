The Rock Awarded Nearly $14 Million Worth Of TKO Stock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson closed out 2024 on a high note, as a new SEC filing released Friday night revealed he was awarded 96,557 Class A shares of TKO stock on December 31. The award stems from an arrangement made upon his return to WWE in late January 2024, when he joined the TKO Board of Directors.

As part of his January return, Johnson also gained full intellectual property (IP) ownership of “The Rock” name and other character-related trademarks. The December stock allotment holds a present-day value of $13,749,716.80. This represents half of a total grant of 193,115 restricted stock units he was awarded on January 23, 2024. The remaining shares will be distributed in monthly installments throughout 2025.

According to the filing, Johnson currently owns 289,673 TKO shares, valued at over $41 million. Nearly 97,000 of those shares were earned following his appearance on the first night of WrestleMania 40 earlier in 2024.

While The Rock has not appeared on WWE programming since October’s WWE Bad Blood, speculation is rife that he may feature in the debut episode of Raw on Netflix next week. However, this has yet to be confirmed.