Fans Boo Hulk Hogan At Historic WWE Raw On Netflix

The WWE Universe made their voices heard during this week’s Raw when Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made an appearance. In the show’s third hour, Hogan appeared on the entrance stage to promote his Real American Beer. The beverage, a new partner of WWE, will feature its logo in the corners of the ring going forward.

Though Hogan spent decades of his career as a beloved babyface, the Hulkster was hardly welcome by the fans in Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome. There were loud boos from the crowd in attendance for the Hulkster, who was accompanied by a flag-bearing Jimmy Hart.

The crowd booing Hulk Hogan pic.twitter.com/8smB24ZaIU — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 7, 2025

The frosty reaction underscores Hogan’s polarizing reputation. In 2015, Hogan was fired from WWE after racist comments surfaced in a leaked video. In the footage, Hogan expressed opposition to his daughter dating Black men, repeatedly used a racial slur, and admitted to being “a racist, to a point.”

More recently, Hogan faced backlash for his ties to Donald Trump. In 2024, the wrestler sparked controversy by making ‘jokes’ about using wrestling moves on Kamala Harris. Hogan later attributed the comments to being under the influence of his Real American Beer, stating it was “the beer talking.”

Hulk Hogan has been promoting this month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will take place on January 25, 2025, from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. While WWE may have plans for the Hulkster at the event, the two-time Hall of Famer may be in store for another frosty reception judging by Raw on Netflix.