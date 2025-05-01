First Trailer Released For Syfy’s ‘Revival’ Featuring CM Punk

SyFy has unveiled the first official trailer for its upcoming supernatural mystery series, “Revival,” offering viewers a glimpse into the world adapted from the popular comic book series.

The series, set to premiere on June 12, 2025, features WWE superstar CM Punk among its cast. Based on the best-selling Image Comics series by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, “Revival” presents a different twist on the stories.

The official synopsis reads: “On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the “revived” appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.”

The television series stars Melanie Scrofano (“Wynonna Earp”) alongside Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen. It is created by Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. “Revival” is produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films, with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Neil Tabatznik, Daniel March, star Melanie Scrofano, Greg Hemmings, Stephen Foster, and Amanda Row also serving as executive producers.

This role continues his work outside the ring, adding to a resume that includes a lead performance in the horror film “Girl on the Third Floor,”, significant supporting roles in “Jakob’s Wife” and “Rabid,” and a well-received recurring role as wrestler Ricky Rabies in the Starz drama “Heels.”