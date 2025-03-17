Vince McMahon Spotted Courtside at Monday’s Knicks-Heat Game

Vince McMahon was seen courtside at Madison Square Garden on Monday night during the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game. The former WWE chairman made a rare public appearance, drawing attention with his bold St. Patrick’s Day-inspired outfit and a noticeably different hairstyle.

Is that Vince McMahon courtside at the Knicks game? pic.twitter.com/A95I0QmyS0 — BongoBlue2 (@Blue2Bongo) March 18, 2025

McMahon, 79, was dressed in a green plaid jacket and matching green shirt in honor of the holiday. Fans also took note of his latest hair transformation. While his signature mustache—seen at the Super Bowl—was gone, his slicked-back black hair now features prominent silver streaks at the front.

The longtime wrestling executive has largely remained out of the spotlight since stepping away from WWE following the company’s merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings. His appearance at the high-profile NBA game marks another rare outing since his exit from the business he helped build.