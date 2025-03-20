Bill Goldberg: ‘I’ll Always Be a WCW Guy’ to WWE

Bill Goldberg may be a WWE Hall of Famer withh several runs with the company to his name, but he is still a WCW guy at heart. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Goldberg looked back at his role in the Monday Night Wars.

“I’ll always be a WCW guy… Look at how they treated Sting. We were going head-to-head [during the Monday Night Wars]. We were kicking their ass, they were kicking our ass.”

Goldberg compared the battle which came to an end in March 2001 as akin to “a big heavyweight fight” and reiterated that WWE was “the enemy” at the time. With WCW well and truly in the past, however, Goldberg is looking to the future and his retirement match that’ll come in a WWE ring.

“Paul [Triple H] and I spoke, and we came to an agreement that in 2025, I’d have my retirement match. Don’t know when it is, don’t know who it’s against, but it’s happening.”

Goldberg would make an immediate impression upon his arrival in WCW and would rack up 173 consecutive wins, though this number is disputed by some. Goldberg would also capture the WCW World Heavyweight and United States Championships, becoming the only man to hold both titles simultaneously.

While his career may be coming to an end, Goldberg’s loyalty to WCW remains strong. Even as he prepares to step foot for the last time in the ring of the ‘enemy,’ his legacy will always be tied to the company that made him a star.