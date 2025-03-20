Goldberg on John Cena’s Heel Turn: ‘I Could Have Done the Same Thing’

John Cena’s long-awaited heel turn has had fans and wrestling insiders talking as the WWE icon prepares to end his in-ring career this year. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg compared Cena’s transformation to Hulk Hogan’s infamous NWO turn in 1996 before sharing his own nixed turn.

“I think Cena’s turn is most comparable to Hogan turning. I could have done the same thing, but I refused to.“

Discussing his refused heel turn, Goldberg said it would have done unparalleled business. Explaining why he said no, Goldberg said thatbreaking the hearts of young fans, especially those who were part of the Make-A-Wish program, was not worth it.

While Goldberg refused an initial attempt at turning heel, he later became a villain at the Great American Bash 2000 pay-per-view. The turn was panned at the time as a desparate attempt by WCW to gain attention without a proper explanation or reason for the turn. Just two months later at WCW New Blood Rising, Goldberg turned face again.

John Cena holds the record for the most Make-A-Wish wishes granted, a testament to his never-ending willingness to deliver. Despite his own reservations about turning heel in front of Make-A-Wish kids, Goldberg has been pleased with what he’s seen from the WWE icon.

“I think Cena’s turn is freaking fabulous, no question about it.“

Both Goldberg and Cena will compete for the last time in 2025, making the end of two iconic careers. It remains to be seen if their paths cross ahead of their respective farewells to in-ring competition.