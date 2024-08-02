GUNTHER: ‘Entering Bash In Berlin As Champion Would Be My Biggest Accolade’

2024 King of the Ring GUNTHER is ready to walk into Bash in Berlin as World Heavyweight Champion and believes doing so will be an all-time career high. During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, GUNTHER addressed what it’d mean to return to Germany as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

“It’d be the biggest achievement of my career. I think that’s quite obvious. It’s the world’s heavyweight championship. It’s the biggest prize there is to win in this sport. That would be a huge accomplishment but also a big responsibility and challenge.”

GUNTHER has the opportunity to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam when he takes on Damian Priest. The Ring General earned this title opportunity by winning the 2024 King of the Ring tournament and defeated Randy Orton in controversial fashion in the finals. Priest has held the gold since WrestleMania 40 where he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre.

WWE Bash in Berlin will take place on August 31, from the Uber Arena in Germany’s capital, and will mark WWE’s first PLE in the European country. GUNTHER has close ties to Germany as he competed for Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) from 2007 to 2020, when he would join WWE. As part of the German promotion, GUNTHER became a three-time Unified World Wrestling Champion and four-time World Tag-Team Champion, with one of those reigns being with future NXT UK rival Ilja Dragunov.

WWE Bash in Berlin will take place on August 31, from the Uber Arena in Germany's capital, and will mark WWE's first PLE in the European country.