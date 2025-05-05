Gunther’s WWE Suspension is Over, McAfee Faceoff on Raw

Gunther is back in business. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced in a short video on social media Monday afternoon that the storyline suspension of former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has been lifted, clearing “The Ring General” to appear on tonight’s May 5 edition of WWE Raw from Omaha, Nebraska. He’ll go face-to-face with his WWE Backlash opponent, Pat McAfee.

Why Gunther Was Suspended

Gunther was fined and indefinitely suspended on April 22 after choking out Pat McAfee and roughing up Michael Cole during the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw. The disciplinary angle also accommodated a brief requested hiatus for the Austrian powerhouse, per backstage reports.

The suspension began to loosen last week when SmackDown GM Nick Aldis—filling in for an injured Pearce—agreed to McAfee’s on-air plea to reinstate Gunther so the two could fight at Backlash on May 10.

Pearce’s fresh video makes that reinstatement official and sets the stage for Gunther’s first televised appearance since WrestleMania 41.

What to Expect Tonight

Raw streams live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, serving as the go-home show for Backlash. With his ban revoked, Gunther is now free to confront McAfee and add final hype to their grudge match in St. Louis this Saturday. The episode already features segments with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and a non-title clash between Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Roxanne Perez.