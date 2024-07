WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan gave an impassioned speech supporting Donald Trump for President at Thursday’s Republican National Convention.

Hogan referenced Madison Square Garden, Macho Man Randy Savage, slamming Andre the Giant. At one point, he ripped off a his shirt to reveal a Trump-Vance shirt underneath, as the crowd chanted “USA, USA!”

He endorsed Trump as a “Trump, calling him ”hero” and “gladiator” who is the right choice in this election to get the America back on track.