Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Reunite with New Wrestling Project, and a Mystery Partner

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff are back, but what are they up to this time?

On Monday, Hogan and Bischoff dropped a trailer on social media alongside Hulk Hogan. The black-and-white video is reminiscent of their iconic nWo days. The longtime collaborators have declared their return, promising to “slice and dice” the world of professional wrestling once again.

Throughout the teaser, Hogan and Bischoff echoed the rebellious tone that made them famous in the late 90s. Hogan remarked, “Why so serious? Because you know who I am,” while Bischoff added, “You people know who we are. You have no idea what we’re about. We’re back.”

The pair emphasized that they once changed the wrestling industry and hinted they intend to do it again—this time with a “third man.” However, they stopped short of revealing the mystery figure’s identity, or the exact nature of this project.

Bischoff teased the newcomer’s accomplishments, noting, “Should we talk about all of his championships? Should we talk about the world-class athletes that he has brought to the very top? No. Not yet.”

Hogan called the mystery partner a “real badass,” adding to the intrigue surrounding the announcement.

This marks their first major reunion since working together in TNA Wrestling over a decade ago.