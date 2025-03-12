Hulk Hogan’s Early Exit from Beer Event Leaves Children Crying

Some Hulk Hogan fans in Orange County, NY, say they were left disappointed after waiting for hours at a ShopRite in Montgomery for a scheduled meet-and-greet, only for the WWE Hall of Famer to leave early.

Hogan appeared at the store as part of his Real American Beer promotional tour, but fans say his visit was cut short. Attendees who spoke to News 12 said they had waited in line for nearly four hours, expecting to meet the wrestling icon, only to be turned away empty-handed.

Robert Taylor, who attended the event with his two children, described the moment Hogan and his team abruptly left. “It was an exciting day, especially for my son. They said he could only see up to number 200, and we were 185.” Taylor explained that his son had even brought a Pokémon card for Hogan to sign.

However, just as they neared the front of the line, Hogan and his team quickly exited. “They just stood up and bolted along the back,” Taylor recalled. “Some lady was very upset, screaming and cursing. My son just started crying, and a bunch of other kids were crying.”

Taylor added that even a small acknowledgment from Hogan could have eased the disappointment. “If he had to leave, he could’ve walked down and shaken people’s hands and said, ‘Hey, I’m sorry we have to get going,’ rather than just leaving people stranded.”

Hogan and his representatives have not responded to requests for comment.