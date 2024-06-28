Hulk Hogan Thinks Bron Breakker Could Be “The Guy” In WWE

Hulk Hogan has high hopes for Bron Breakker’s future in WWE.

WWE superstar Bron Breakker is swiftly becoming a fan-favorite on the main roster. He officially ended his nearly three-year run in NXT on February 16, when the Friday Night Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis signed him to the brand. However, his time under Aldis didn’t last long, as he would get drafted to Monday Night Raw on April 26.

Since joining the Raw brand, Breakker has been on a path to becoming a threat to the division. He has yet to lose a match ‘Clean’ on the main roster and has wins over Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov. In addition to his performances, the fans have gotten behind the former NXT Champion and have started to do his signature bark whenever he does it in his matches.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has also taken notice of Breakker’s rise on the main roster and sees an incredible future for the former NXT Champion. In an interview with Bill Apter for Wrestlebinge, Hogan praised Breakker’s run thus far and believes he could be the company’s next big superstar.

“He’s something else. He’s wise beyond his years. Number one, to be that intense and to know the red lights on, and to be able to stay in that zone. It’s very impressive, so if they do the right thing with him, that could be your next Stone Cole, Rock, or Hulk Hogan. He can be the guy,” said Hogan.

The wrestling legend shared that he also sees Goldberg’s superstar potential in Breakker. Hogan hopes Breakker continues to grow as a performer and seeks wisdom from other wrestlers who have been in the business longer than he has.

What’s Next For Bron Breakker?

On the June 24 episode of Raw, Breakker had another strong performance in a disqualification loss to Ludwig Kaiser. The finish came when Sheamus interfered to cost the former NXT Champion the win. Although he didn’t win, he confronted Raw General Manager Adam Pierce to get an opportunity to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

The champion would overhear the conversation and allow Breakker to challenge him anytime. Breakker would call his shot to take on Zayn for the title at the Money In The Bank on July 6, which Pierce made official.

It’s unclear if WWE intends to have Breakker win the WWE Intercontinental Championship this soon into his main roster career. However, the matchup will be another milestone in his career and a promising start to becoming WWE’s next big superstar.