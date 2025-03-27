Hulk Hogan Endorses The Rock for President: ‘He’d Probably Win’

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan believes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has what it takes to become President of the United States.

In a new interview with Scott Johnson for News4JAX’s Going Ringside, Hogan didn’t hesitate when asked if the former WWE superstar turned Hollywood megastar should make a run for the White House.

“If he ran, he’d probably win,” Hogan said. “He’s got a great following… he’s got a built-in audience that’s been with him for over 20 years.”

Hogan credited Johnson with redefining the ceiling for wrestlers in entertainment, noting how his own early foray into movies paved the way.

“I kind of cracked the door open in Hollywood and he kicked it off its hinges,” Hogan added. “If he ran… he’d make a great president.”

Speculation around Johnson’s political ambitions has surfaced periodically in recent years, especially given his massive fan base, centrist appeal, and outsider persona.

The comment also comes amid increased crossovers between pop culture and politics, with figures like Donald Trump, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jesse Ventura, Linda McMahon and Kane (Glenn Jacobs) blurring traditional boundaries.

The “Final Boss” doesn’t appear to be announcing a political career in the immediate future, but Hulk Hogan’s comments serve as a reminder that in 2025, the idea of a wrestler-president no longer seems so far-fetched.

