Hulk Hogan On Adam Copeland’s Scary Dive: “He Didn’t Need That”

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has explained why he believes Adam Copeland (formerly Edge in WWE) didn’t need to execute the high-risk dive off the cage at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May.

‘The Rated R Superstar’ performed a scary dive off the top of the cage on Malakai Black through a table. The dangerous move cost the veteran as he landed awkwardly on his legs, fracturing his tibia. However, he managed to finish the match and retained his AEW TNT title.

Speaking on The Outbound Life podcast, ‘The Hulkster’ raised questions on Copeland deciding the spot. Hogan believes it wasn’t required given Copeland’s legendary status. Copeland is in the latter stages of his career and Hogan wondered why he decided to take such a risk. Hulk Hogan then highlighted that wrestlers perform such high-risk moves to win over the fans and gain popularity. However, Copeland already has an established fanbase he didn’t require to perform the move. Here is what Hogan said:

“I watched Edge [Copeland] jump off the cage the other night. I haven’t talked to him yet, but trained professional. Twilight of his career. Jumps off the top. Please explain that to me. He’s over. Most guys who do that, go up and do it because they are not over enough. Edge was over. To do that, I just don’t get it. I haven’t called him yet. I was going to call him last night, but I fell asleep. I just want to know, ‘Please explain that to me. You’re over like a son of a gun. You didn’t need to do that. You didn’t need to go up there.’

He added:

“If you’re going to go up there, it doesn’t mean anything, unless you do something better than Mick Foley did. Mick Foley got thrown off the top of the cage and hit the table. If you’re going to beat Mick Foley, you have to get thrown off the top of the cage with no table. I just didn’t get it. It didn’t mean anything because Edge was so over. So over. He didn’t need that.”

Adam Copeland’s injury

Taking to social media, Copeland confirmed that he sustained a fractured tibia. He successfully underwent surgery. He dropped an update on his Instagram where he could be seen on crutches. Copeland was stripped off of his TNT title due to the injury and he is currently recuperating. It will take several months before he gets back inside the squared circle.