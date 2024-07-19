Hulk Hogan Inspired To Support His Hero Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, former WWE President & CEO Linda McMahon, and UFC President Dana White are among the speakers at Thursday’s closing night of the 2024 Republican National Convention. Hulk Hogan spoke with Bret Baier of Fox News about his presence at the event. The 12-time World Champion of WWE/WCW and nWo founding member likened his convention speech to body-slamming Andre the Giant.

Hulk Hogan says his speech tonight will

be like bodyslamming Andre The Giant at WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/8D2R8gHgub — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 18, 2024

Hulk Hogan Supporting Trump 2024

Hulk Hogan does not like what he’s seen in America since Trump left office in January 2021. He says the United States’ borders have “collapsed” while food and gas prices have skyrocketed.

”When they took at a shot at my hero Donald Trump, I realized that I couldn’t be silent anymore. You know, I had to step up, I had to be a real American, just like all of these real Americans here and Donald Trump.” – Hulk Hogan

Hogan joked about being Trump’s Vice Presidential running mate in 2015, but now he’s seriously committed to help send him back to Washington next year.

“I have a voice too and I want people to know it’s time to talk. It’s time to not be silent anymore.” – Hulk Hogan

We’ll post footage from Hulk Hogan’s 2024 RNC speech when it’s available online.