Hulk Hogan: My Wrestling Promotion Could Be As Big As WWE & UFC

Hulk Hogan is going all-in on Real American Freestyle Wrestling—and according to the WWE Hall of Famer, it’s not just another wrestling promotion. In a new interview with TMZ Sports, Hogan boldly declared that his new venture could one day stand toe-to-toe with the biggest names in sports entertainment.

“When I think about the UFC and the WWE, we’re not competitive at all with these guys, but we have a chance to be just as big as them. So that’s what I’m looking for, because everybody loves the, you know, the wrestling, the freestyle wrestling.”

The debut show is set for August 30 in Cleveland, Ohio, and Hogan says Real American Freestyle Wrestling will combine the best elements of professional wrestling and MMA.

“What we’re going to do is kind of like shoot these packages so that you care about the athletes. Kind of like The Voice, where if you’re wrestling, brother, we’re going to find out why you started.”

Hogan once doubted whether amateur wrestlers could draw mainstream attention—but now he says he’s been proven wrong. He cited Conor McGregor as someone who’s “been watching the wrestling” to pick up tips, adding that the Irish star understands “what branding is all about.”

Hulk Hogan may not be the beloved icon he once was in the world of pro wrestling, but he’s determined to carve a new chapter in his storied career. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Real American Freestyle Wrestling lives up to the hype and finds a foothold in the sports entertainment landscape.