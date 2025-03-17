IShowSpeed Vows Payback on The Undertaker Over Childhood Heartbreak

IShowSpeed’s role in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble didn’t see him win a title match at WrestleMania, but the content creator has now set his sights on The Undertaker. During a recent stream, Speed watched a video from the Six Feet Under podcast where The Undertaker praised Speed’s viral appearance at the February 1 Premium Live Event.

Despite the kind words from the WWE Hall of Famer, IShowSpeed was angry at the Phenom. Speed recalled The Undertaker battling Rey Mysterio in 2008 in a match that left Speed teary-eyed.

“I still haven’t forgiven what Undertaker did back in 2008 against Rey Mysterio. He made me cry! He genuinely made me cry.”

Speed added that if he was to come face-to-face with the Phenom it “ain’t gonna be too cool” for The Undertaker. Despite being made to cry as a child, Speed acknowledged that “The Undertaker is a legend” and gave a “W for The Undertaker, bro.”

ISHOWSPEED SAID HES ABOUT TO PRESS UNDERTAKER FOR MAKING HIM CRY AS A KID ? pic.twitter.com/v56aCLkJ4Q — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 17, 2025

Despite fearing for his life in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, fans could see Speed back in the ring next year. IShowSpeed has claimed he’s training for the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match, and has already named some stars he plans to eliminate. While The Undertaker isn’t expected to compete in the match, Speed isn’t backing down from the Superstars of WWE, including the Phenom.