Jacob Henry, son of WWE legend Mark Henry, is joining the WWE family. The 18-year-old wrestler committed to the University of Oklahoma broke the news Thursday night at his father’s set at Remix Rumble in Cleveland.

He teased some big news, which prompted an NXT chant from the crowd. He’s going to be a future superstar and it’s been put on paper.

“I have officially signed a deal with the WWE,” he said. “It’s official, I’m locked in.”

Watch Jacob Henry announce he’s signed with WWE: