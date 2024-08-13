Mark Henry Makes WWE Return On 8/12 RAW With NIL Signing Son Jacob

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his return to programming on this week’s RAW alongside his Next-In-Line athlete son Jacob. The father/son duo were highlighted in the crowd during this week’s show that took place in Austin, Texas.

As mentioned by Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, Jacob Henry recently signed with the NIL program. The younger Henry will be paid by WWE while he continues his studies and will compete at a heavyweight for the University of Oklahoma wrestling team. Jacob also intends to try out for the University’s football team, a highly successful team that includes ex-wrestler Dr. Death Steve Williams among its alum.

For Mark Henry, this week’s Raw marked his return to WWE programming after a three-year absence. Henry’s previous appearance on RAW was as part of the Legends Night special of the red brand in January 2021. In May of that year, he debuted for All Elite Wrestling where he served as a commentator and coach. His time with Tony Khan’s first promotion ended in May of this year.

What’s to Come?

Expectations are high for Jacob Henry and his potential future in WWE could see more appearances by his legendary father. As for Mark, he recently shared that he has become a booker and ‘director’ for the All Caribbean Wrestling promotion. The promotion is set to work with Major League Wrestling soon, Henry told TMZ Sports last month. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Mark and Jacob Henry and their potential futures with WWE.