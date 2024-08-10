Latest On Jacob Henry After Second-Generation Star Signs With WWE

More has come to light about the WWE status of Jacob Henry following his signing with the promotion in recent weeks. Henry is on an NIL deal, Dave Meltzer reports, meaning he’ll be paid by WWE while he goes to college. Henry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, will compete as a heavyweight for the University of Oklahoma, which Meltzer called “one of the best programs in the country. In February 2024, Jacob committed to wrestling for the University of Oklahoma.

The younger Henry will reportedly also try out for the University’s football team in the spring. If successful, Henry won’t be the first WWE name to play for the University of Oklahoma team as ‘Dr. Death’ Steve Williams played for the team before entering the squared circle.

- Advertisement -

Expectations are high for Henry who has already seen success in the world of amateur wrestling. Last month, Mark Henry said that his son plans to headline WrestleMania one day, a feat the World’s Strongest Man did not accomplish in WWE. Jacob also aspires to be an Olympic champion, his father also told TMZ, so it may be some time before we see him in a WWE ring.

WWE has seen several multi-generational Superstars reach or even eclipse their parents, with Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, The Rock, and Roman Reigns all seeing massive success. Time will tell if Jacob Henry will join that list, but the young athlete has plenty of tools to make a name in the world of professional wrestling.