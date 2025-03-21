Jade Cargill Suffers First WWE Pinfall Loss on SmackDown

Jade Cargill experienced her first-ever pinfall loss in a WWE singles match on the March 21, 2025 episode of SmackDown.

Liv Morgan secured the victory after Naomi interfered, attacking Cargill while the referee was distracted by Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan then delivered her finishing move, Oblivion, for the decisive pin.

Before this match, Cargill had never been pinned in WWE singles competition. Her only previous defeat in the company came during the Royal Rumble, where she was eliminated by Morgan.

During her tenure in AEW from 2020 to 2023, Cargill maintained an undefeated streak across 60 matches. That run ended when she lost the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing in May 2023, concluding a record-breaking 508-day title reign—the longest in AEW history.

She later suffered a second and final AEW loss to Statlander in a rematch on the September 15, 2023 episode of Rampage.