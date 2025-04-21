Jade Cargill Reflects on WWE Growth: ‘I’ve Grown So Much Being Here’

Before stepping onto the WrestleMania 41 stage, Jade Cargill opened up about her WWE journey in a candid interview with SHAK Wrestling, offering rare insight into her development behind the scenes. Though fans have now seen her in-ring progress firsthand, Cargill’s comments before the match make clear how far she’s come—and where she’s headed.

“I’ve grown so much being here,” she said, pointing to the unique training opportunities WWE has offered. “Going to Japan, Germany… working with different styles under one roof.” For Cargill, who was known more for her presence than polish early in her career, that global exposure has been transformative.

Becoming a Well-Rounded Performer

Cargill credited key WWE trainers, including Matt Bloom and Terry Taylor, as well as her time working alongside NXT talent.

“They legit are in there working their tails off,” she shared. “It made me want to work just as hard.”

Those insights came ahead of her emotionally charged WrestleMania showdown with Naomi—an intense match built not around titles or stipulations, but personal history. Still, the storyline spotlight didn’t overshadow Cargill’s deeper focus: becoming a more complete performer.

“I know what works and what doesn’t,” she added, reflecting on how WWE’s structured environment helped her find clarity in her approach.

Now, with her WrestleMania moment behind her, Cargill’s words resonate more than ever. Her journey in WWE isn’t about proving something to others—it’s about evolving, adapting, and continuing to grow.