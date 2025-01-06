Jade Cargill Returns to the WWE Performance Center Amid Injury Rumors

Jade Cargill was spotted at the WWE Performance Center today, according to PWInsider. The powerhouse performer has been working out in the ring, and will return this week, a significant update for fans following conflicting reports about her status.

During a Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp said that Cargill is “on their [WWE] internal injury list as best I know.”

Mike Johnson now reports that Cargill has been healthy, vacationing internationally and pursuing entertainment ventures outside of WWE.

Her absence from television has been storyline-driven, tied to an injury angle and a “mystery attacker” plot that remains unresolved.

The Storyline So Far

Cargill was written off WWE programming in dramatic fashion with a staged injury storyline, leaving fans speculating about her future.

The “mystery attacker” storyline continues to be a focal point in Cargill’s absence, keeping fans guessing about who might be behind the assault and what role Cargill will play upon her return.

During her hiatus, Naomi has (temporarily?) replaced her as one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions along with Bianca Belair. This adds a new dynamic to the tag division and the attacker’s identity.

who do you think attacked jade cargill? (doesn’t have to be pictured) #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fxLlSXuIlT — ???? ? | ??? ??????? ??. (@livsdiors) January 2, 2025

Social Media Silence

Despite being active on social media in recent weeks with some bloody photographs (possibly from a project she’s working on), Cargill has remained tight-lipped about her storyline, her rumored injury, or when fans can expect her back on WWE television. This silence has only fueled further speculation about the direction of her character and the resolution of the mystery angle.

What’s Next for Jade Cargill?

Cargill’s return to the Performance Center suggests that her comeback may be imminent. Whether she will immediately re-enter the tag division alongside Naomi or pursue revenge against her “mystery attacker” remains to be seen. With her in-ring workouts resuming, fans can anticipate her eventual return to action as the storyline continues to unfold.