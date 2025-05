Jeff Cobb is expected to begin his tenure with WWE shortly, and internal speculation suggests he may be present at Backlash this weekend.

According to PWInsider, Cobb’s debut has been discussed creatively in recent weeks. While it remains uncertain whether he will appear on-screen during the event, those within WWE anticipate his arrival is imminent.

Cobb’s signing marks a significant addition to WWE’s roster, given his international experience and strong in-ring reputation.