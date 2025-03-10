Jey Uso’s stunning Royal Rumble victory wasn’t just a career milestone—it was a moment that sent shockwaves through the WWE locker room. On Cheap Heat, Uso revealed just how much support he received from his peers after his unexpected win.

“When I walked through the back, all the boys were back there… just hugging, man. I got tired of hugging! I was getting blown up hugging!” Uso joked.

One of the most emotional reactions came from Big E, who got choked up on the post-show discussing Jey’s journey. Uso admitted that watching that moment gave him chills.

“I got goosebumps thinking about Big E, man. I love him. We came out the mud together.”

Uso reflected on their bond, noting that they came up in the same class alongside Bray Wyatt. His connection with Big E runs so deep that he considers him family.

“If Big E ever has kids, I got them, bro.”

Beyond the wrestlers, Jey also felt the energy of the WWE Universe embracing him. He credited the fans for pushing him to this moment and giving him the belief that he belonged.

“They chose me. They watched me grind for five years.”

With WrestleMania 41 just on the horizon, Uso is carrying that love and motivation into his biggest challenge yet.