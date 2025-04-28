Jey Uso’s First World Title Challenger Emerges on WWE Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso won ‘the big one’ at WrestleMania 41, but fans now have an idea as to who his first opponent will be in this title reign.

Logan Paul kicked off his promo on RAW to a chorus of boos and spoke of his WrestleMania win over AJ Styles before discussing what’s left for him to accomplish in the wrestling business. Logan said there’s not much left for him to do, except to win a World title, and beckoned for Jey Uso to come to the ring.

Before he could finish his sentence, Jey made his way out to the support of the crowd, and said that he wouldn’t lose his title to some “punk ass YouTuber” like Paul. Jey promised to “silence the noise and that his feud with GUNTHER, one that saw his brother beaten to a bloody pulp, lit a fire under him under the popular Superstar.

Jey dared Paul to come get the title, earning an eye-roll from the Maverick, and Paul responded by vowing that he will take the World Heavyweight Title from Jey.As for Uso, Paul said he will do what he does best, which is “crash out, screw up, and lose that title in less time than you held the Intercontinental Title.”

That clearly got to Jey, who shut Paul up with a superkick to the delight of the crowd, and while a title match seems likely, no further face-to-face segments have been announced. All signs are pointing to the pair facing off at the upcoming Backlash PLE in St. Louis on May 10th, giving Uso his first major test as a World Champion in WWE.