Jey Uso Reveals Neck Tattoo After WWE World Title Win

Jey Uso captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, and now the new champion also has some new ink. On April 29, Jey shared footage on Instagram from his latest tattoo session. The WWE star unveiled a striking new neck tattoo that extends his existing tribal design, connecting intricate patterns from his shoulder and chest up along the side of his neck.

Created by @samoanmike, the detailed work adheres to traditional Polynesian tattoo styles, marked by sharp geometric flow and deep cultural symbolism. The tattoo wraps upward in tight, layered lines, aligning perfectly with Jey’s already signature body art. The tattoo also features the bible passage Proverbs 17:17, which reads “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.”

Jey is hardly the first wrestler to get ink on their neck. In 2020, Cody Rhodes debuted his infamous tattoo, which the American Nightmare has since admitted was bigger than he’d expected. More recently, WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali introduced the world to his neck tattoo.

Jey Uso is expected to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash against Logan Paul, where he seeks to prove that his victory over GUNTHER in Las Vegas was no fluke.