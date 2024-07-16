Jey Uso Shoots His Shot With Rhea Ripley: I’ll Take Her To Waffle House!

Rhea Ripley could be in store for all the waffles she could eat should the Judgment Day member take Jey Uso up on his offer of a date.

On the July 15, edition of Raw, Ripley confronted Dominik Mysterio about his ‘relationship’ with Liv Morgan. Despite Mysterio’s attempts to be forgiven, including dozens of black roses, Rhea wanted no part of it and slammed a door in the face of ‘Dirty Dom.’

Jey Uso Wants A Date

Raw also saw Jey Uso tease an interest in Ripley and even gave the former Women’s World Champion the hand-sign to ‘call me.’ Speaking after Raw in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Jey shared what could be in store for Rhea if she answers his call.

“I think she deserves better [than Dominik Mysterio.] If she needs a shoulder to cry on, holla at your Uce. You know what I’m saying? We can take it slow. Go to Waffle House. You probably ain’t never been to Waffle House, though, but you need to come this way, Rhea. It’s a little cheap, but it’s good. The quality’s good.”

Jey also predicted what Rhea would order if the pair stepped foot in one of the 1,900 locations of the popular restaurant chain that has been open since 1955.

“She looks like she would eat ten egg whites and a chicken, but I’m all about that triple hash-brown life, Uce. Double waffle, chocolate-chip cookie, Uce. We gonna get along just fine.”

Jey Uso & The Judgment Day

Ironically, this is not the first time that Uso and Ripley have been linked. In the summer of 2023, Jey moved to Raw and quickly found himself approached by the Judgment Day. The group went to great lengths to try and win over Jey and it was even suggested that Rhea would be ‘interested’ in him if he joined.

Ultimately, Jey rejected the faction’s advances and ended up feuding with the Judgment Day. Now, Uso is the one pursuing Ripley in the latest twist of the compelling love triangle that has proven to be one of Monday Night Raw’s most intriguing stories.