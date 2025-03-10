Jey Uso Shares the Crucial Lessons He Learned from John Cena and Roman Reigns

Jey Uso is heading into the biggest match of his singles career at WrestleMania, but his journey to the top has been shaped by the wisdom of WWE’s biggest stars. Speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg, Uso shared how John Cena and Roman Reigns helped him refine his in-ring style, particularly when it comes to pacing.

Uso recalled the final moments of the 2024 Royal Rumble, where he faced off with Cena in a career-defining moment. He admitted that his instinct was to go full throttle, but Cena quickly slowed him down.

“I was excited to go ham… and Cena was like, nah man, slow it down. That’s when I was like, you know what? My bad. I’m learning too.”

John Cena and Jey Uso at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble (Photo: WWE)

This concept of controlling a match’s tempo is something Uso said he first learned from Roman Reigns. He described it as “top guy speed”—a term that signifies the ability to dictate the crowd’s emotions rather than rushing from move to move.

“Instead of moving to the next thing, just lay there… until the crowd goes, ‘This is awesome!’ You gotta be disciplined to sit still. It’s hard to sit still.”

Reigns, Cena, and other top stars like Randy Orton and Seth Rollins have mastered this, and now Jey is applying it to his own rise as a main event talent. With his WrestleMania moment approaching, he’s determined to execute at the highest level.

“You’re not going to learn it anywhere else but in there.”

Catch Jey Uso’s appearance on Cheap Heat: