John Cena Confirmed for Final WWE Match in Australia This October

John Cena will make his final wrestling appearance in Australia this October as WWE brings a major event weekend to Perth.

A promotional video aired during WrestleMania confirmed WWE’s return to Western Australia, featuring a full lineup across three nights at RAC Arena. The weekend will include SmackDown, a Premium Live Event, and Raw, with Cena featured as the focal point.

“This October, John Cena lands in Perth for a full-scale WWE takeover.” “It all starts with SmackDown, ends with Raw. And in the center of it all, Cena takes the spotlight for one of WWE’s most massive nights in Perth.”

While exact dates have not yet been revealed, WWE commentator Michael Cole confirmed that the PLE is “soon to be announced.”