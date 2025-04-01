John Cena Hints At Potential Future Feud After WWE Raw in London

John Cena is focuesed on dethroning WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, but what will be next for the WWE icon? Taking to Instagram, Cena shared an image of a Superstar, leaving those in the comments to believe that John is teasing a future feud. The Superstar in question? None other than another legend of the ring, Randy Orton.

The rivalry between John Cena and Randy Orton is one of WWE’s most enduring and intense feuds, spanning nearly two decades. Both men emerged from WWE’s developmental system onto the main roster in 2002, but their paths to the top were vastly different. While Cena would establish himself as a face with a never-give-up attitude, Orton was the the brash, third-generation heel with a natural arrogance.

Their rivalry exploded in 2007 when Orton, as the sadistic Legend Killer, targeted Cena’s WWE Championship. Their battles that year, woul see the pair face off at SummerSlam, where Cena was victorious. The feud reignited multiple times, leading to career-defining clashes such as their Hell in a Cell match in 2009 and a high-stakes WWE Championship unification match at TLC 2013.

Cena and Orton’s careers have been deeply intertwined, often reflecting WWE’s evolving eras. Their feud has often been polarizing, with some fans viewing their repeated matches as overexposed, while others saw them as the defining clash of their generation. Whether allies or enemies, their in-ring chemistry and personal history made every encounter compelling. As Cena prepares to say goodbye from the ring for good, fans shouldn’t count out one more showdown with Orton, perhaps with the Undisputed WWE Title at stake.