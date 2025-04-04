John Cena to Make History WrestleMania 41, Win or Lose

John Cena hopes to make history at WrestleMania 41 by becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion at the expense of Cody Rhodes. Whether Cena wins the gold or not, however, the WWE icon will indeed make history.

In his upcoming title match, John Cena will become the first man to challenge for a championship at ten WrestleManias. Cena’s record as a challenger is as follows:

: Challenged United States Champion The Big Show. Won the title. WrestleMania 21 : Challenged WWE Champion John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield. Won the title.

: Challenged WWE Champion Randy Orton. Did not win the title. WrestleMania 25 : Challenged World Heavyweight Champion Edge. Won the title.

: Challenged WWE Champion Batista. Won the title. WrestleMania 27 : Challenged WWE Champion The Miz. Did not win the title.

: Challenged WWE Champion The Rock. Won the title. WrestleMania 31 : Challenged United States Champion Rusev. Won the title.

: Challenged United States Champion Austin Theory. Did not win the title. WrestleMania 40: Will Challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

H/T to @WWEStats for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

Cena boasts a 6-4 win/loss record when it comes to challenging for titles at WrestleMania and the 16-time World Champion would like to make it 7-4. With the Undisputed WWE Title and the very soul of WWE at stake, expect both the champion and the challenger to hold nothing back when they collide inside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.