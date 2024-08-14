John Cena Plans To Serve As WWE Ambassador After Retirement

WWE icon and Hollywood box office heavyweight John Cena has plans for his career after he officially retires from WWE active competition in December 2025. Cena has wrestled for WWE since his debut in 2002 in a match against Kurt Angle. While he still looks in great shape and has competed sporadically for the company in recent years, he does not want fans thinking he’ll come out of retirement after his final match. Cena appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week (August 13) and said:

“I know sometimes retirement in wrestling are liquid. They happen, and they renege on that. I am 100% done. December 2025 is the last time I will perform in a ring, said Cena. – John Cena on Jimmy Kimmel Live

John Cena: WWE Ambassador

Cena plans to be part of the WWE family for years to come, and feels that he can continue contributing by serving as a Brand Ambassador for the world’s premiere sports entertainment company.

“I’ll still be part of the WWE family as an Ambassador, but the time has come to close the physical performing chapter of my life, and I’m at peace with it, which is why 2025 is going to be awesome. It’s going to be fun. It’s not going to be sad, but that’s it.” – John Cena on Jimmy Kimmel Live

When Cena becomes a WWE Ambassador, he’ll join the likes of other legends like The Undertaker and Lex Luger, who represent the promotion outside the ring. The company would have the accomplished film superstar make special appearances for various promotional events. Cena’s new role will continue to allow him to take on acting roles while being a representative for WWE when needed.

The former 13-time WWE Champion has already shown he can be a great ambassador from his involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and media appearances throughout his career. Another example of his dedication to being a great spokesperson is how much he cares for the WWE fanbase. An old video has resurfaced online regarding Cena’s signing 3,000 photos in the lead-up to WrestleMania 26 in 2010, showing his commitment.

Cena’s new role in WWE would be an excellent way for him to stay connected with the company and continue his journey of becoming a successful box-office attraction in his acting career. Next year will mark the end of Cena’s accomplished wrestling career, but his comments on the Jimmy Kimmel Show show that he still wants to be involved with WWE’s future.